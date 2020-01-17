Hipgnosis buys catalogue from Ammar Malik – Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalogue from Ammar Malik. Ammar co-wrote songs such as Maroon 5’s 2011 hit ‘Moves Like Jagger‘, featuring Christina Aguilera, which was Number 1 in 18 Countries including the US and has been certified 9x platinum in the US and 3x platinum in the UK; Clean Bandit’s 2016 UK Christmas Number 1 ‘Rockabye‘, featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, which was 3x platinum in both the UK and US and reached Number 1 in over 26 countries; and Gym Class Heroes’ ‘Stereo Hearts‘ featuring Adam Levine which was certified 5x platinum in the US.

Following ‘Moves Like Jagger’ Ammar Malik has worked extensively with Maroon 5 including co-writing ‘Payphone‘ which was certified 7x platinum in the US and 2x platinum in the UK; ‘Maps‘ which is certified 4x platinum in the US; ‘Don’t Wanna Know‘ which was Top 10 in 23 Countries and certified 2x platinum in the US; and the platinum certified ‘Wait‘.

The catalogue also includes the 3x US platinum ‘Symphony‘ by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson; 2x US platinum ‘Chains‘ by Nick Jonas, US platinum certified ‘Both of Us‘ by B.o.B featuring Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran’s UK platinum certified ‘New Man’ as well as songs by Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, DJ Snake, Olly Murs, Jason Mraz and One Direction.

In addition to his commercial success, Ammar Malik was awarded BMI’s “Songwriter of the Year” award in 2013 and BMI’s “Song of the Year” award for co-writing ‘Moves Like Jagger’.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Ammar Malik’s copyright interests in this catalogue, which comprises 90 songs, including publishing and writers share of income.

SONG : Hipgnosis buys catalogue from Ammar Malik